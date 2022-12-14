Short Interest in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Increases By 18.8%

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 166,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 267.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 73,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,179. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $185.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.21.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also

