Short Interest in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Drops By 25.5%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Vista Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVSA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in New Vista Acquisition by 433.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

New Vista Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ NVSA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. New Vista Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

About New Vista Acquisition

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.