Short Interest in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC) Increases By 1,187.5%

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 1,187.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance

NVAC stock remained flat at $10.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. NorthView Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Get NorthView Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of NorthView Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $985,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About NorthView Acquisition

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthView Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthView Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.