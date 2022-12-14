Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Expands By 226.0%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 226.0% from the November 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 3.3 %

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 114,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth $52,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth $107,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth $108,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.