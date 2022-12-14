Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Declines By 28.6%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

Orient Overseas (International) stock remained flat at $91.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $180.48.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

