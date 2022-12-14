Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Declines By 28.6%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance
Orient Overseas (International) stock remained flat at $91.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $180.48.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orient Overseas (International) (OROVY)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.