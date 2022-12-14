Short Interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Drops By 26.4%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 202,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prenetics Global stock. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.11% of Prenetics Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Prenetics Global stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 84,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,198. Prenetics Global has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

Prenetics Global ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Prenetics Global will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

