Short Interest in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Drops By 28.2%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ RLMD traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. 669,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,413. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68.

Insider Activity at Relmada Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa bought 55,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $116,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,450.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,864.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,383,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after buying an additional 2,262,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after buying an additional 567,573 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after buying an additional 419,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,540,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after buying an additional 353,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 155,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

