Short Interest in Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Declines By 34.3%

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,646,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Saddle Ranch Media Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SRMX remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 4,493,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,610,188. Saddle Ranch Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saddle Ranch Media (SRMX)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Saddle Ranch Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saddle Ranch Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.