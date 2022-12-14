Short Interest in Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Declines By 34.3%

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,646,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Saddle Ranch Media Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SRMX remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 4,493,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,610,188. Saddle Ranch Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get Saddle Ranch Media alerts:

Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sky Fidelity, Inc, a diversified technology company, provides cloud managed services (IoT), as well as solar power, satellite broadband, and WiFi camera surveillance solutions. The company offers IoT for businesses and consumers; and i-BRIGHT 7x smart surge protector, a WiFi-enabled home energy management tool.

Receive News & Ratings for Saddle Ranch Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saddle Ranch Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.