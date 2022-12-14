Short Interest in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Drops By 45.0%

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the November 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cheuvreux cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.9 %

Sanofi Company Profile

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,908. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

