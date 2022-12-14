Short Interest in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Decreases By 28.2%

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 318,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNCE. Cowen decreased their price objective on Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Science 37 from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair lowered Science 37 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. Science 37 has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 66.46% and a negative return on equity of 72.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science 37 will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Science 37 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Science 37 by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

