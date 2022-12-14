Short Interest in Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Drops By 27.5%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the November 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGBAF shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SES from €9.00 ($9.47) to €8.00 ($8.42) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SES from €10.00 ($10.53) to €9.50 ($10.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €6.50 ($6.84) price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

SES Price Performance

OTCMKTS SGBAF remained flat at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.12. SES has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

SES Company Profile

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $504.96 million for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 24.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SES will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

