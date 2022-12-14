Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Declines By 82.2%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the November 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sharp Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. 20,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,503. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sharp has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.33.
Sharp Company Profile
