Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Declines By 82.2%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the November 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sharp Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. 20,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,503. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sharp has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

