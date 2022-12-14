Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Decreases By 96.4%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the November 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,335,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHZHY traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,893. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Shenzhou International Group has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

