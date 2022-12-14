Short Interest in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Grows By 68.8%

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the November 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of SHUA remained flat at $10.27 during trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,423. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,014,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $4,473,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $2,696,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

