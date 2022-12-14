Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Drops By 59.5%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the November 15th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLCN opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.

