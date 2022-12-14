Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Increases By 24.4%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the November 15th total of 97,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solitario Zinc

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Solitario Zinc during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Stock Performance

XPL stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. 13,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,751. Solitario Zinc has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

