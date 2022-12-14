Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Declines By 93.6%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the November 15th total of 941,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Spearmint Resources Stock Up 18.3 %
SPMTF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 288,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,022. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
