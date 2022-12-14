Short Interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Increases By 28.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,120,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 22,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAL shares. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 456.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 267,757 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 68,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

TAL Education Group Company Profile

NYSE:TAL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,468,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,535,278. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of -0.03. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90.

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.