Short Interest in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW) Declines By 28.7%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Performance

TMKRW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 5,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,877. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.