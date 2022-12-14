Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Grows By 22.5%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TPST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPST shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.