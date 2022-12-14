Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Grows By 22.5%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.
Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of TPST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile
Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.
Further Reading
