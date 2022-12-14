Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Grows By 260.4%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 260.4% from the November 15th total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TENX traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 4,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,919. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.46.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.