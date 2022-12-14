Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Expands By 188.9%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Korea Fund Price Performance

NYSE:KF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853. The Korea Fund has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Korea Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,712 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

