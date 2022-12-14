Short Interest in Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Drops By 61.1%

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the November 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THOGF remained flat at 25.00 during trading on Wednesday. Toho Gas has a twelve month low of 25.00 and a twelve month high of 27.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 25.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Toho Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Toho Gas Company Profile

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, heating and cooling, and electricity supply businesses in Japan. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

