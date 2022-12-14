Short Interest in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Decreases By 21.9%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Get Tronox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,792.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,479.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,792.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Tronox Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Tronox by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 910,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after buying an additional 124,819 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 297.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Tronox by 33.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 126,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,043 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TROX traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. 2,055,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Tronox has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). Tronox had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.30%.

About Tronox

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.