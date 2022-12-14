Short Interest in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Decreases By 21.9%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,792.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,479.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,792.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tronox
Tronox Price Performance
NYSE TROX traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. 2,055,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Tronox has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). Tronox had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
Tronox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.30%.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
