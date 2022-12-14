Short Interest in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Increases By 28.6%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:TUP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.23. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $21.10.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.10 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Tupperware Brands

TUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 24,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,055,631.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Goudis bought 254,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $1,000,185.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 424,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,285. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 6,922,566.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 623,031 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 242.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 228,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 161,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 37.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 159,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

(Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Stories

