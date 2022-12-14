Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declines By 24.4%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the November 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 128,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VGI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 37,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,257. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

