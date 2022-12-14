Short Interest in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Decreases By 25.4%

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.48. The company had a trading volume of 900,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,466. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.