Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Down 50.7% in November

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the November 15th total of 466,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.8 days.

Silver Lake Resources Stock Performance

Silver Lake Resources stock remained flat at $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. Silver Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Silver Lake Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company holds interests in the Deflector operations that produce gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

