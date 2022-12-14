SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells C$1,337,538.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 145,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$1,337,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,010,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,317,335.83.
Nathan Eric Fier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 5th, Nathan Eric Fier sold 10,200 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$91,800.00.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance
CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.