Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 242.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

