SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.86 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $61.11 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00013785 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00043003 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005603 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00238470 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,767,561 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

