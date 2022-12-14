SingularityNET Price Hits $0.0542 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $61.74 million and $5.95 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00014176 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00034537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00020182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00238993 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,767,561 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,138,767,561.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05283517 USD and is down -7.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $5,817,196.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.