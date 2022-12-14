Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.11

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and traded as high as $2.76. Sinopharm Group shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 2,393 shares traded.
Sinopharm Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.
