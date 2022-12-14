SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $1,100,190.00 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 118,300 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,100,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,722,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,021,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 316,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,760. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 4.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 108.66% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYT. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

