Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $163.47.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.