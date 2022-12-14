SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMC Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCAY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 159,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. SMC has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $34.61.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.