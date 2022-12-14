SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SMC Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCAY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 159,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. SMC has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $34.61.
SMC Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMC (SMCAY)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.