Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

SNN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($19.02) to GBX 1,530 ($18.77) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,362.67.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 0.1 %

Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. 881,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,757. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

About Smith & Nephew

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 218.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,781,000 after purchasing an additional 532,763 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 62.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.