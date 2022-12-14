Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
SNN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($19.02) to GBX 1,530 ($18.77) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,362.67.
Smith & Nephew Stock Up 0.1 %
Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. 881,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,757. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
