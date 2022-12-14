Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Short Interest Up 17.2% in November

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 802,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

SWBI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $416.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.02. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $29,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,197.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $41,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,073.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $29,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,197.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,750 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 485,152 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,187.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 486,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 465,566 shares in the last quarter. Punch Card Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 60.3% during the third quarter. Punch Card Management L.P. now owns 840,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 316,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,919,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 176,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading

