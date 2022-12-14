Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,524.84

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,524.84 ($18.71) and traded as high as GBX 1,614 ($19.80). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,599.50 ($19.62), with a volume of 1,141,513 shares trading hands.

Smiths Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,572.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,525.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53,533.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85.

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 27.30 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,276.67%.

Insider Activity at Smiths Group

Smiths Group Company Profile

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes purchased 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($19.62) per share, with a total value of £49,600.98 ($60,852.63). In other news, insider Karin Hoeing bought 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,578 ($19.36) per share, with a total value of £3,266.46 ($4,007.43). Also, insider Richard Howes bought 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($19.62) per share, with a total value of £49,600.98 ($60,852.63).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

