Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STWRY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. 5,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on STWRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($34.74) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($42.11) to €26.00 ($27.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($31.58) to €27.00 ($28.42) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Software Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

