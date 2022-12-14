SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.40.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $327.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 161.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,375 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

