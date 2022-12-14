Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the November 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sompo Stock Down 0.2 %

Sompo stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. 45,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.44. Sompo has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $24.75.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

