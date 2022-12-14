Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonova Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SONVY traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,948. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sonova has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $85.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sonova in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Sonova from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sonova from CHF 291 to CHF 260 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

