Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $153.83 million and $658.93 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00013886 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00043311 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005607 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00238345 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0065643 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $50.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

