South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOUHY. Barclays reduced their price target on South32 from GBX 193 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

South32 Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. 23,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,968. South32 has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

South32 Increases Dividend

South32 Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

