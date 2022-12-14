Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Down 28.5% in November

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 86,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,629 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 28.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMBC traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $47.50. 34,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,624. The firm has a market cap of $438.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Further Reading

