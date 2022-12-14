Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 602,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DALXF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of DALXF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 9,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $12.77.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

