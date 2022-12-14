SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,949,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,292 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

