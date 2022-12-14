SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,903 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.40% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $32,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

