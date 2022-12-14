SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,567,000 after buying an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 144.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 121,083 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,162,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 837.2% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XOP stock opened at $137.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.82. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

